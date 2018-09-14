Health & FitnessRecipeLife StyleFood

Chettinad Dry Pepper Chicken- A Simple South Indian Dish

Sep 14, 2018, 11:21 am IST
1 minute read
Chettinad Dry Pepper Chicken
Chettinad Dry Pepper Chicken

Chettinad Dry Pepper Chicken Recipe is a simple stir fry chicken cooked with classic Chettinad flavours that can be served as an appetizer or a side dish.

Chettinad Dry Pepper Chicken

Chettinad Dry Pepper Chicken

Prep in: 10 minutes

Cooks in: 30 minutes

Total in: 40 minutes

Makes: 4 servings

Ingredients

  • 500 grams Chicken, (chicken with bones gives a better taste)
  • 1 Onion
  • 1 Tomato
  • 2 sprig Curry leaves
  • 1 tablespoon Ginger Garlic Paste
  • 1/2 teaspoon Turmeric powder (Haldi)
  • 1 teaspoon Cumin (Jeera) powder, roasted
  • 1 teaspoon Fennel Powder, roasted
  • 1 tablespoon Coriander (Dhania) Powder
  • 2-1/2 tablespoon Black pepper powder
  • Salt, to taste
  • Cooking oil, as required
  • Water, as required
  • Coriander (Dhania) Leaves, for garnish

READ ALSO:  Simple Delicious Ganesh Chaturthi Recipe: Thalipeeth

How to make

  • To begin making the Chettinad Dry Pepper Chicken Recipe, clean the chicken thoroughly and wash it well.
  • Place it in a bowl, then add about 1/2 teaspoon of turmeric powder and water until chicken is fully immersed and let it sit for 10 minutes.
  • After 10 minutes, drain the turmeric water and marinate with a little salt. This step of washing chicken in turmeric water will reduce the smell in the chicken.
  • Heat oil in a kadai/wok on medium flame, add finely chopped onions and sauté till onions turn soft.
  • Once the onions are soft, add ginger garlic paste and cook till the raw smell of the paste is gone. Add curry leaves and mix well.
  • At this stage add finely chopped tomatoes and cook till tomatoes turn soft and mushy. This will take about 3-4 minutes.
  • Now add the marinated Chettinad chicken and let it cook for 3-5 minutes. Add all the spice powders- cumin powder, fennel seeds powder, coriander powder, crushed pepper or pepper powder and salt.
  • Mix the Chettinad Dry Pepper Chicken and cook for another 5 minutes.
  • Now add about 1/4 cup water. Cover and cook till the Chettinad Dry Pepper Chicken is fully cooked and all water is evaporated. Once done, check the salt and spices and adjust accordingly.
  • Hot, spicy, flavourful Chettinad Dry Pepper Chicken is ready to be served.
  • Serve Chettinad Dry Pepper Chicken Recipe with Pickled onions as an appetizer. Or you could also serve it as a side dish

Tags

Related Articles

Jun 16, 2018, 09:19 pm IST

When Bollywood Stars Reveals Their Favourite Sex Positions Publicly

Feb 13, 2018, 01:09 pm IST

Kiss Day: Amazing Health Benefits Of Kissing

green
Jul 11, 2018, 12:34 pm IST

Turn your Chicken GREEN; a change from the traditional red

Feb 17, 2018, 11:43 pm IST

Age is just 24!! This is the hottest young model in the world !!

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close