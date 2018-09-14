Chettinad Dry Pepper Chicken- A Simple South Indian Dish

Chettinad Dry Pepper Chicken Recipe is a simple stir fry chicken cooked with classic Chettinad flavours that can be served as an appetizer or a side dish.

Chettinad Dry Pepper Chicken

Prep in: 10 minutes

Cooks in: 30 minutes

Total in: 40 minutes

Makes: 4 servings

Ingredients

500 grams Chicken, (chicken with bones gives a better taste)

1 Onion

1 Tomato

2 sprig Curry leaves

1 tablespoon Ginger Garlic Paste

1/2 teaspoon Turmeric powder (Haldi)

1 teaspoon Cumin (Jeera) powder, roasted

1 teaspoon Fennel Powder, roasted

1 tablespoon Coriander (Dhania) Powder

2-1/2 tablespoon Black pepper powder

Salt, to taste

Cooking oil, as required

Water, as required

Coriander (Dhania) Leaves, for garnish

How to make