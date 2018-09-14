Chettinad Dry Pepper Chicken- A Simple South Indian Dish

Chettinad Dry Pepper Chicken Recipe is a simple stir fry chicken cooked with classic Chettinad flavours that can be served as an appetizer or a side dish.
Chettinad Dry Pepper Chicken
Prep in: 10 minutes
Cooks in: 30 minutes
Total in: 40 minutes
Makes: 4 servings
Ingredients
- 500 grams Chicken, (chicken with bones gives a better taste)
- 1 Onion
- 1 Tomato
- 2 sprig Curry leaves
- 1 tablespoon Ginger Garlic Paste
- 1/2 teaspoon Turmeric powder (Haldi)
- 1 teaspoon Cumin (Jeera) powder, roasted
- 1 teaspoon Fennel Powder, roasted
- 1 tablespoon Coriander (Dhania) Powder
- 2-1/2 tablespoon Black pepper powder
- Salt, to taste
- Cooking oil, as required
- Water, as required
- Coriander (Dhania) Leaves, for garnish
How to make
- To begin making the Chettinad Dry Pepper Chicken Recipe, clean the chicken thoroughly and wash it well.
- Place it in a bowl, then add about 1/2 teaspoon of turmeric powder and water until chicken is fully immersed and let it sit for 10 minutes.
- After 10 minutes, drain the turmeric water and marinate with a little salt. This step of washing chicken in turmeric water will reduce the smell in the chicken.
- Heat oil in a kadai/wok on medium flame, add finely chopped onions and sauté till onions turn soft.
- Once the onions are soft, add ginger garlic paste and cook till the raw smell of the paste is gone. Add curry leaves and mix well.
- At this stage add finely chopped tomatoes and cook till tomatoes turn soft and mushy. This will take about 3-4 minutes.
- Now add the marinated Chettinad chicken and let it cook for 3-5 minutes. Add all the spice powders- cumin powder, fennel seeds powder, coriander powder, crushed pepper or pepper powder and salt.
- Mix the Chettinad Dry Pepper Chicken and cook for another 5 minutes.
- Now add about 1/4 cup water. Cover and cook till the Chettinad Dry Pepper Chicken is fully cooked and all water is evaporated. Once done, check the salt and spices and adjust accordingly.
- Hot, spicy, flavourful Chettinad Dry Pepper Chicken is ready to be served.
- Serve Chettinad Dry Pepper Chicken Recipe with Pickled onions as an appetizer. Or you could also serve it as a side dish
