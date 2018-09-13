Health & FitnessRecipeLife StyleFood

Simple Delicious Ganesh Chaturthi Recipe: Thalipeeth

Sep 13, 2018, 11:29 am IST
1 minute read
Thalipeeth
Thalipeeth- Ganesh Chaturthi snack

Thalipeeth is a type of savoury multi-grain pancake popular in Western India. Serve this simple snack for Ganesh Chaturthi.

THALIPEETH

Thalipeeth

TOTAL TIME: 30 minutes

PREP TIME: 15 minutes

CALORIES: 137

SERVES: 4

INGREDIENTS

  • 1 cup jowar flour
  • 1 medium chopped onion
  • 2 teaspoon red chilli powder
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 3 tablespoon rice flour
  • 1 tablespoon cumin powder
  • 1/4 teaspoon powdered turmeric

READ ALSO:  Make Lord Ganesha’s Favorite Modak This Ganesh Chaturthi

METHOD

  • Finely chop the onions and transfer them in a bowl. To the chopped onions, add salt, chilli, cumin and turmeric and keep aside for 4-5 minutes.
  • Now take another bowl and add rice flour and jowar flour in the same. Keep 1 cup water handy as it will be required to knead the dough. Now knead a soft dough by adding water. Make sure that the dough is not very hard.
  • Take a pan which you don’t like much or is very old and add good 3-4 tsp of oil to it. Oil your palms as well. Take a small ball of the dough and press it a little between your palms.
  • Then place the dough on the oil pool on the pan. With the help of your fingers and palm make a roti (try making as round as possible).
  • Make a little hole in the centre and pour a little oil in it. Put the pan on the gas and roast the Thalipeeth. If you like it crisp then make it really flat and burn it a little as well to get a crunch. Flip and roast the other side as well.
  • Remove from the pan and have it hot. Serve it with pickle and enjoy!

Tags

Related Articles

Corn
Aug 17, 2018, 04:13 pm IST

Reasons Why You Should Not Drink Water After Eating Corn

May 7, 2017, 05:12 pm IST

Ramadan : 5 tips to prepare

Jan 27, 2018, 11:08 pm IST

Does masturbation lead to heart attack? ,Here’s the truth

sex-1
May 26, 2018, 10:09 pm IST

Sex can lead to these health problems on your body

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close