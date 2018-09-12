Make Lord Ganesha’s Favorite Modak This Ganesh Chaturthi

Are you all ready for Ganesh Chaturthi? However, the festival is not complete with the Lord’s favourite modak. So here are 2 recipes for you:
Modak:
Ukadiche Modak
Ingredients:
Ukad dough
- Rice flour – ½ cup
- Warm water – 2/3 cup
- Salt – pinch
- Ghee – 1tsp
Stuffing
- Shredded coconut – ½ cup
- Jagger – ¼ cup
- Poppy seeds – 1 tbsp.
- Cardamom powder – 1 tsp
- Assorted nuts – 1tablspoon
Method
Ukad dough
- Take a rice flour
- Boil 2/3 cup of water, add pinch of salt and tsp of ghee and pour rice flour and mix well.
- Cover and keep aside for 10 minutes
Preparation of Stuffing
- Roast the poppy seed on tawa.
- Mix Jaggery and coconut and poppy seeds, mix it properly and cook for 2 minutes.
- Finally, add cardamom powder and nuts.
Preparation of Modak
- Take ukad, with the wet hand knead the dough to a soft consistency.
- Split dough in equal size balls.
- Pat ball into a small bowl size shape, place the stuffing in centre of dough and start to make plates around stuffing
- Gather all plates at the centre of stuffing and try to seal edges.
- Heat the water in idly cooker, put one small round pot and keep the SS plate on top of the pot place the wet muslin cloth on top of plate place the modaks on top of muslin cloth keep enough space between two modaks.
- Steamed for 10 minutes on medium heat
- Served warm with ghee.
Fried Modak
Ingredients
For stuffing
- Coconut ( grated) – 1cup
- Jaggery – ½ cup
- Green cardamom – ¼ teaspoon
For dough
- All-purpose flour – 1cup
- Rawa – ¼ Cup
- Salt – pinch
- Oil – 1 tablespoon
- Milk – 3 to 4 tablespoon
- Oil for deep frying
Preparation
Stuffing
- Take coconut pan, cook it for few minutes
- Add jaggery and cardamom powder mix it well
- Remove from fire and keep it aside to cool down
Dough
- Take an all-purpose flour, Rawa, salt in a bowl
- Add a tablespoon of oil and mix well
- Add milk little a time and knead into a smooth dough
- Cover the dough with a damp muslin cloth and keep aside for 10 to 15 minutes
Preparation of modak
- Divide the dough into small balls
- Flatten the ball with your palms, roll the flatten ball with the rolling pin into 4-inch diameter circle. Keep the edges little thinner than the centre part.
- Place spoon full of stuffing in the centre of the dough, apply some milk to the edges with you fingertips
- And fold the edges with the help of your finger or use the modak shape mold
- Heat the oil in a pan on medium heat, fry the modak till its golden brown
- Keep staring the modak for even colour
- Then remove it on a plate, let it cool completely
- Served cold
The recipes belong to this writer, neither the establishment. Recipes belong to Executive Sous Chef, Vilas Dhankute, Grand Mercure Bangalore.
