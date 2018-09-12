Make Lord Ganesha’s Favorite Modak This Ganesh Chaturthi

Are you all ready for Ganesh Chaturthi? However, the festival is not complete with the Lord’s favourite modak. So here are 2 recipes for you:

Modak:

Ukadiche Modak

Ingredients:

Ukad dough

Rice flour – ½ cup

Warm water – 2/3 cup

Salt – pinch

Ghee – 1tsp

Stuffing

Shredded coconut – ½ cup

Jagger – ¼ cup

Poppy seeds – 1 tbsp.

Cardamom powder – 1 tsp

Assorted nuts – 1tablspoon

Method

Ukad dough

Take a rice flour

Boil 2/3 cup of water, add pinch of salt and tsp of ghee and pour rice flour and mix well.

Cover and keep aside for 10 minutes

Preparation of Stuffing

Roast the poppy seed on tawa.

Mix Jaggery and coconut and poppy seeds, mix it properly and cook for 2 minutes.

Finally, add cardamom powder and nuts.

Preparation of Modak

Take ukad, with the wet hand knead the dough to a soft consistency.

Split dough in equal size balls.

Pat ball into a small bowl size shape, place the stuffing in centre of dough and start to make plates around stuffing

Gather all plates at the centre of stuffing and try to seal edges.

Heat the water in idly cooker, put one small round pot and keep the SS plate on top of the pot place the wet muslin cloth on top of plate place the modaks on top of muslin cloth keep enough space between two modaks.

Steamed for 10 minutes on medium heat

Served warm with ghee.

Fried Modak

Ingredients

For stuffing

Coconut ( grated) – 1cup

Jaggery – ½ cup

Green cardamom – ¼ teaspoon

For dough

All-purpose flour – 1cup

Rawa – ¼ Cup

Salt – pinch

Oil – 1 tablespoon

Milk – 3 to 4 tablespoon

Oil for deep frying

Preparation

Stuffing

Take coconut pan, cook it for few minutes

Add jaggery and cardamom powder mix it well

Remove from fire and keep it aside to cool down

Dough

Take an all-purpose flour, Rawa, salt in a bowl

Add a tablespoon of oil and mix well

Add milk little a time and knead into a smooth dough

Cover the dough with a damp muslin cloth and keep aside for 10 to 15 minutes

Preparation of modak

Divide the dough into small balls

Flatten the ball with your palms, roll the flatten ball with the rolling pin into 4-inch diameter circle. Keep the edges little thinner than the centre part.

Place spoon full of stuffing in the centre of the dough, apply some milk to the edges with you fingertips

And fold the edges with the help of your finger or use the modak shape mold

Heat the oil in a pan on medium heat, fry the modak till its golden brown

Keep staring the modak for even colour

Then remove it on a plate, let it cool completely

Served cold

The recipes belong to this writer, neither the establishment. Recipes belong to Executive Sous Chef, Vilas Dhankute, Grand Mercure Bangalore.