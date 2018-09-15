Manmohan Singh fan club shares photoshopped pic of PM Narendra Modi

An unofficial Facebook fan page dedicated to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh shared a photoshopped picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi wearing a Bohra cap, on Saturday.

The page, Dr Manmohan Singh – Fan Club, which has over 5,70,000 followers on Facebook, shared the poorly photoshopped image with the caption ‘Mulla Modi!.’



It is always wonderful to meet Dr. Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin. Saint and scholar, his commitment towards nation building is appreciable. He is at the forefront of several community service initiatives. pic.twitter.com/qLUUJN6Lpw — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 14, 2018

How did this happen?

Is Modi wearing the cap?

Is this an acceptance that he is losing 2019?

Neither Gujarat model nor vikas worked.

A Ram mandir also can’t save him.@navikakumar @TimesNow

It is Hindus who will take BJP down. #DivideIndiaDeclaration #KyunkiYahanBhajpaHai pic.twitter.com/QDIeyqfLd4 — Sanghamitra (@AudaciousQuest) September 14, 2018

Commenting on the image, some people said Modi has “accepted his defeat” in 2019 Lok Sabha elections in advance.

The Prime Minister was in Indore Friday to address a gathering of Dawoodi Bohras, where he met the religious head of the community, Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin.

Despite many pointing out in the comments that the image was photoshopped the page has not deleted the photo. The post received over 200 shares at the time of writing this story.