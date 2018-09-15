IndiaNEWS

Manmohan Singh fan club shares photoshopped pic of PM Narendra Modi

Sep 15, 2018, 07:48 pm IST
An unofficial Facebook fan page dedicated to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh shared a photoshopped picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi wearing a Bohra cap, on Saturday.

The page, Dr Manmohan Singh – Fan Club, which has over 5,70,000 followers on Facebook, shared the poorly photoshopped image with the caption ‘Mulla Modi!.’

Commenting on the image, some people said Modi has “accepted his defeat” in 2019 Lok Sabha elections in advance.

The Prime Minister was in Indore Friday to address a gathering of Dawoodi Bohras, where he met the religious head of the community, Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin.

Despite many pointing out in the comments that the image was photoshopped the page has not deleted the photo. The post received over 200 shares at the time of writing this story.

