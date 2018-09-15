Petrol price crosses Rs100 per litre, Pumps closed in Delhi

Petrol price touches Rs 100 per litre in New Delhi , Petrol Pumps were closed because re -calibration of the machines is to be done.

The premium petrol of Oil marketing major Indian Oil Corporation Ltd touched Rs100 per litre and the petrol pump was compelled to shut down.

The reason being that the display has only two figures and on September 8 , the price of Octane quality petrol was increased to Rs100.33 and the display has maximum limit that can be inserted on petrol pump machines is Rs99.99. Resultantly, petrol pump services were halted and a team of engineers were called to re-caliberate the machines of petrol pump. The petrol pump station was closed for two days.

Experts believe that the high performance petrol PoWer 99, the new generation petrol by Hindustan petroleum corporation LTD ( HPCL) gives long life to engine of the vehicles and luxurious cars gives more preference to power99 fuel . and this the high performance petrol is being sold in Pune, Mumbai, Delhi, Noida, Jalandhar and Bengaluru .