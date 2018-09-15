IndiaNEWS

Petrol price crosses Rs100 per litre, Pumps closed in Delhi

Sep 15, 2018, 07:17 pm IST
Less than a minute

Petrol price touches Rs 100 per litre in New Delhi , Petrol Pumps were closed  because re -calibration of the machines is to be done.

The premium petrol of Oil marketing major Indian Oil Corporation Ltd touched Rs100 per litre and the petrol pump was compelled to shut down.

The reason being that the display has only two figures and on September 8 , the price of Octane quality petrol was increased to Rs100.33 and the display has maximum limit  that can be inserted on petrol pump machines is Rs99.99. Resultantly, petrol pump services were halted  and  a team of engineers were called to re-caliberate the machines of petrol pump. The petrol pump station was closed for two days.

Also Read : Tripura Polls : BJP wins 96% of Panchayat seats unopposed

Experts believe that the high performance petrol PoWer 99, the new generation petrol  by Hindustan petroleum corporation LTD ( HPCL) gives long life to engine of the vehicles  and luxurious cars gives more preference to power99 fuel . and this the high performance petrol is being sold in Pune, Mumbai, Delhi, Noida, Jalandhar and Bengaluru .

Tags

Related Articles

shooting
Aug 6, 2018, 02:41 pm IST

10 shooting incidents in one day; 5 killed in violent shootout

Dec 16, 2017, 01:44 pm IST

Vijay Diwas: nation remembers and pays tribute to 1971 soldiers

Jun 29, 2018, 10:22 pm IST

“If you used this Facebook App, your data are leaked!”

Jun 27, 2018, 11:57 am IST

Shocking ! Teenage bride passes away two hours after her wedding

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close