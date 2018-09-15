IndiaNEWS

Tripura Polls : BJP wins 96% of Panchayat seats unopposed

Sep 15, 2018, 06:21 pm IST
The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has won unopposed 96 per cent of the Gram Panchayat and Panchayat Samiti seats and all the 18 Zilla Parishad seats in Tripura, a State Election Commission (SEC) official said.

The by-elections to 3,386 seats — 3,207 Gram Panchayat seats, 161 Panchayat Samiti seats and 18 Zilla Parishads seats — are scheduled for September 30.

These seats fell vacant following large-scale resignations of elected representatives of Left parties after the BJP-led government came to power in Tripura. Some of the three-tier Panchayat seats were lying vacant also due to the death of those representing them.

“The candidates belonging to BJP elected unopposed in 3,075 Gram Panchayats, 154 Panchayat Samities and all the 18 Zilla Parishads seats. Now election would be held on September 30 for 132 Gram Panchayat and seven Panchayat Samiti seats only,” an SEC official said.

The last date of withdrawal of nominations was on Friday.

