Amit Shah Promises Action Plan to Rein in Fuel Prices

While addressing a news conference, BJP President Amit Shah said the rise in fuel prices and the weakening of the rupee were the result of international developments. He added that both the party and the government are worried over the rising prices of fuel and that the government will soon come out with a stand.

“It is due to some developments that took place globally. (The) trade war between US and China and issues between the US and oil-producing countries. We are also concerned about this. A solution is also being found out. Within a short time, the government will take a stand on these issues and come out,” Shah said at a press conference in Hyderabad.

The government, however, ruled out any chance of a quick reduction in excise duty to lower the retail prices of fuels, but asked the states to take action. Meanwhile, the petrol price went up to Rs 81.63 per litre in New Delhi and diesel prices moved to Rs 73.54 per litre. Also, On Friday, the rupee gained 34 paise or 0.47 percent to close at a one-week high of 71.85 against the US dollar. Amit Shah made it clear that the impact on rupee was “far less” than compared to other currencies.

Regarding the warrant issued by Maharashtra court to Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu, Amit Shah said BJP had no role in it. “Now Chandrababu is trying to have a tie-up with those pursuing a vendetta against him. He is trying to gain sympathy out of the issue,” Shah said.