Android WhatsApp Takes A Leaf Out OF iPhones’ Features

While WhatsApp has set about setting countering fake messages by updating its platform to show the ‘Forewarded messages’, various other features had been left untouched.

And now, the social messaging platform has taken a leaf out of iPhones and is working to bring the Swipe to Reply feature to its Android app.

While iPhone WhatsApp already has this feature and is to quickly reach the Android users.

The new feature will let WhatsApp users quickly reply to a message using a swipe right gesture. It essentially means you will no longer need to tap and hold the message to get the Reply button.

Currently, it is not available due to development reasons and is need of several improvements before being officially available. When the Swipe to Reply feature is available on WhatsApp for Android, you will be able to swipe a message that you want to reply to, towards the right side. Following this, WhatsApp will automatically load the message in the reply context.

WHATSAPP GOES DARK

Besides ‘Swipe to Reply’ WhatsApp has decided to go dark similar to YouTube Dark.

Here is what WhatsApp Dark looks like