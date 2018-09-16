Controversial TV shows In India

These are the most controversial shows in India.

Bigg Boss

One reality show that you can love or hate but you definitely can’t ignore. The desi version of Bigg Boss has always caught everyone’s attention with its numerous controversies. Whether it is bringing a porn star on the show or mouthing bad words, Bigg Boss has always been surrounded by controversies.

MTV Splitsvilla

The platform for young people to find their right partner. The show gives a glimpse of everything right from squabbles among the contestants and abuses to onscreen romance.

Jodha Akbar

Ekta Kapoor’s TV show Jodha Akbar was always a topic of discussion since its execution. The TV show ran into controversy when the Rajput Kshatriya Akhil Bharatiya Chatariya Sabha protested saying that the serial is projecting false information about Jodha marrying Akbar to save her father’s kingdom. The serial saw protest from some other communities also who demanded that the show should be taken off-air and claimed that a person called ‘Jodha’ never existed. However, despite of several controversies the shows continues to win hearts of audiences’ with the performances.

SuperStud- School of Flirt

Well, as the name suggests the show taught the contestants how to flirt. It was hosted by Natasha Suri and Ashmit Patel.

Bani Ishq Da Kalma

This daily soap aired on Colors faced the heat even before it could be telecast and the makers had to change the title of the show overnight. Bani- Ishq Da Kalma originally titled Gurbani- Ishq Da Kalma faced a lot of criticism for its title from several Sikh organisations including Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee. They were against the use of word Gurbani, which means the teachings of the Sikh Gurus, to be used as the title.

Sach Ka Samna

Hosted by Rajeev Khandelwal, Star Plus got a show cause notice for the show from Information and Broadcasting Ministry, following Samajwadi Party MP Kamal Akhtar’s objection to the personal questions asked on the show. The host asked a contestant questions regarding his bedroom life.

Raki Ka Swayamvar

The queen of drama, Rakhi Sawant, made headlines when she announced she would marry on national television. The show, however, ran into a controversy when it was disclosed that one of the contestants was not only married but was a father of three kids.

Emotional Atyachar

The UTV Bindass show featured relationship-based drama. Many touted the content as cheap and vulgar, which got Delhi High Court to take matter into its hand.

Balika Vadhu

The show revolved around the concept of child marriges in Rajasthan. It ran into a controversy when the President of Janta Dal(U) approached the then Information and Broadcasting Minister Ambika Soni asking her to ban the show. The Ministry, however, gave a clean chit to the show.

Pati Patni aur Woh

The show made headlines for its never seen before concept and soon found itself in the middle of a controversy. The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights sent a notice to the makers of the show asking them to stop its telecast claiming violation of a child’s rights. TV celeb’s like Rakhi Sawant and her then partner on the show, Elesh Parujanwala, Apoorva Agnihotri and Shilpa Saklani, Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina were some of the celebrity couples who took part in the show. However, the controversy soon faded out when Delhi High Court High Court allowed the channel (NDTV Imagine) to telecast the desi version.

Iss Jungle Se Mujhe Bachao

The desi version of the popular British reality game show ‘I’m a Celebrity…Get Me out of Here!’ can’t be watched with family. Don’t even try doing that!