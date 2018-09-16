IndiaNEWS

Ex-CBSE Topper Rape Case: Reward Announced To Catch Army Man & Other Culprits; PICTURES RELEASED

Sep 16, 2018, 07:14 am IST
The shocking gang-rape of Haryana takes new turns as the primary suspects’ photos have been released & reward has announced for their information.

The Haryana police have released the photos of the 3 accused in the ex-CBSE topper gang-rape case.

An Army official Pankaj, who was posted in Rajasthan too has also been named as the suspect, the police said. The 2 others are Manish and Nishu. All 3 accused are known to the victim.

These 3 main accused had kidnapped, drugged & raped the victim who was on her way to her coaching class.

Meanwhile, an Army official has stated that they do not shelter criminals and that they will make sure that the person is arrested & booked for rape.

Currently, the 3 culprits are absconding and have Rs. 1 lakh on their heads.

The victim is currently in the hospital & condition is stable.

