From Bananas To Diamonds To Pani Puri: Here Is How Devotees Celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi

This Ganesha Chaturthi, the devotees celebrated the 10-day festival decorating Lord Bappa in various ways, particularly the eco-friendly ways.

The latest addition is the ‘Pani Puri Ganapathi Bappa’ of Pune. Ganesh Bhel’s owner came up with the idea after seeing an idol made up of biscuits.

The owner Ramesh Gudmewar wanted a different yet unique Ganapathi idol for this year’s celebration. In 2011, they had made an idol with bhel material.

The artist Prashant Salunkhe made the idol with 10000 pani puris and bamboo sticks, and nearly a 100 hours to build it. To prevent it from spoiling a hardener was used.

“The concept of this idol is basically shown as the idol of Ganesha itself is distributing the ‘Bhel’ to people and his mouse is helping him in this. And, the sun behind the idol symbolises energy, as the owners would need the energy to maintain the shop,” said the artist.

Meanwhile, in Gujarat diamond studded Ganapathi is the star attraction of the temporary pandal in Surat’s Dalia Sheri, the diamond hub of the city.

The pandal is themed around the golden temple & the movie Bhaubali has 2 diamond studded Ganapathis.

The smaller Ganesha idol is made of silver and is studded with 1.5 lakh diamonds was donated by a devotee whose prayers were answered by the Lord, while another devotee donated a silver mooshak (mouse) as his wish too was fulfilled.

A bigger Ganapati of the pandal too was the crowd puller as the feet, ears and hands of this idol are made of silver and gold and are studded with diamonds. The idol’s jewellery is also made up of diamonds. The bigger idol is studded with special red diamonds, a donation from a devotee in Australia.

Another Ganapathi idol that garnered the attention was the Banana Ganapthi that was done by the Nataraj club from Odisha’s Sambalpur.

The idol is 27 feet tall, and after the 10-festival the ripened bananas are distributed among the poor. Back in 1999 too the club had created a banana Ganapathi.

Not just bananas, the club has made idols with other biodegradable materials such as coconuts, rudraksha, sweet bundi ladoos, mouli threads and conch shells.

Let’s see what more Ganapathi idols will come up during the festival.

