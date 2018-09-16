How To Lose 3kg in a month?

Losing 3kg(6.5 pounds) of weight in a month looks like a decent and realistic goal, unlike people who want to lose 60 pounds in a week or two. If you stay focused and consistent, you may as well lose over 3kg within a month.

Tips to Lose 3kg or more in a Month:

1. Cut down on your carbs intake

The first thing you want to do when you are trying to lose weight is to pay close attention to your diet. Weight loss or weight gain is about 90% of your eating habit. Cutting down on your calorie consumption helps you create a calorie deficit which is an important part of weight loss.

When you cut your consumption of sugars and starches, it lowers your hunger levels, thereby making you eat fewer calories. When you do this, your body begins to use the stored fat instead of burning carbs for energy, thereby helping you to lose weight.

Cut down on your consumption of foods such as White bread, crackers, cereal, rice, soda, candy, cookies, corn, ice cream, potatoes, and other sugary drinks.

2. Eat Plenty Protein and Low-carb Vegetables

When you are trying to lose weight, your meals should contain a high amount of protein and low carb vegetables. When it comes to losing weight, protein is an undisputed king. Protein has been proven to help speed up metabolism. Eating foods rich in protein can also significantly reduce craving as they make you full.

Healthy protein sources include shrimp, lamb, chicken, beef, salmon, trout, whole eggs and other high protein foods.

Healthy sources of low-carb vegetables include spinach, kale, cabbage, tomatoes, broccoli, Brussels sprouts, cauliflower, cucumber, lettuce and others.

3. Good Sleep

Sleep plays a crucial role in your appetite and weight.

Poor sleep and stress can negatively impact some vital appetite-regulating hormones ghrelin and leptin, and this may make you consume more food than you actually should.

It can as well as increase your cravings for unhealthy foods which will eventually shoot up your calorie intake.

If you are serious about losing weight then you need to stop starving yourself of sleep or getting stressed out.

Sleeping an average an average of 7 hours every night will stabilize your body systems and hormones. Having a good night sleep is a great way to drop off some extra pounds.

4. Drink Water Regularly

Another important thing to consider when trying to lose weight is your water consumption level. You need to stay hydrated. On the average, the human body needs about 2 litres of water daily to function optimally.

You should drink a glass of water on an empty stomach when you wake up in the morning. Doing this naturally removes toxins from the body system and helps to keep things clean and fresh. Drinking water about 30 minutes to every meal has also been found to help aid digestion.

Make water your friend, drink it regularly. It is a healthy replacement for soda and other sugary drinks.

5. Exercise

Another way to lose weight is by engaging in exercises. If you are not interested in bodybuilding, you really don’t need to hit the gym or do rigorous workouts to lose weight. There are simple but effective exercises you can do to lose weight such as skipping, swimming, and dancing. It is also important to note there are other simple ways to lose weight without exercise