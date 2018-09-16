How To Make A Honey Face Wash

Honey Face Wash
You Will Need
- 1 tablespoon raw honey
- 1 teaspoon milk OR rose water
- 1 teaspoon sandalwood powder
- A pinch of turmeric
What You Have To Do
- Mix all the ingredients together and use this to cleanse and wash your face
How Often You Should Do This
- Use this honey face wash twice a week.
Why This Works
- The other ingredients in this face wash will cleanse your skin thoroughly and remove all the impurities. Rose water can also tone your skin and improve your complexion
