How To Make A Honey Face Wash

Sep 16, 2018, 04:10 pm IST
Honey Face Wash

You Will Need

  • 1 tablespoon raw honey
  • 1 teaspoon milk OR rose water
  • 1 teaspoon sandalwood powder
  • A pinch of turmeric

What You Have To Do

  • Mix all the ingredients together and use this to cleanse and wash your face

How Often You Should Do This

  • Use this honey face wash twice a week.

Why This Works

  • The other ingredients in this face wash will cleanse your skin thoroughly and remove all the impurities. Rose water can also tone your skin and improve your complexion

