How To Make A Honey Face Wash

Honey Face Wash

You Will Need

1 tablespoon raw honey

1 teaspoon milk OR rose water

1 teaspoon sandalwood powder

A pinch of turmeric

What You Have To Do

Mix all the ingredients together and use this to cleanse and wash your face

How Often You Should Do This

Use this honey face wash twice a week.

Why This Works

The other ingredients in this face wash will cleanse your skin thoroughly and remove all the impurities. Rose water can also tone your skin and improve your complexion

