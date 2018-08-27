BeautyTrendy Hacks

Try This Face Pack At Home For A Natural Glow

Homemade face-packs that will help you get a glowing skin

Aug 27, 2018, 11:12 am IST
Less than a minute
Papaya--Face-Pack-At-Home

Homemade face-packs that will help you get a glowing skin -Papaya and raw milk

Papaya is power-packed with essential nutrients and minerals that make your skin supple and soft. Milk, on the other hand, is rich in vitamin E, which adds moisture to dry and dull skin. All you need to do is to take half ripe papaya that is cut into pieces and raw milk; mash it with a fork and make a puree with a coarse texture. Apply the pack on your face and neck and leave it until it becomes dry and washes it off with tap water.

Also Read: How To Make Turmeric Face Packs At Home?

