Lured With Chocolates, UKG Student Sexually Assaulted By Employee

In a shocking turn of events, a minor was lured by chocolates & brutally sexually assaulted by a school employee.

The incident occurred in Hyderabad in a private school where the 5-year-old was lured with chocolates by a school employee during the interval.

The accused took her & abused her, leaving the girl too shocked to tell anyone of the ordeal.

When the victim reached home at 12:30 PM, she complained of pain in her private parts to her parents, who were shocked to hear her ordeal.

The parents registered a case against the offender under Section 376 (rape) of the IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The locals on hearing the news had reached the school and protested against the management, going as far as to vandalize the property demanding justice. The police had calmed the crowd & promised stringent action.

The accused have been taken into custody& questioned him.