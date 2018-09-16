Union Minister Apologises over his ‘Free Petrol’ Remark

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Saturday apologised over his ‘free petrol’ remark saying that he had no intention of hurting anyone’s sentiments. Athawale further said that even he was a ‘common man’ and he could understand the problems people were facing due to skyrocketing fuel prices.

Clarifying his stand over ‘free petrol remark‘, Athawale said that since he is a part of the government, he too demands that the price of both petrol and diesel be brought down.

Athawale further said that journalists had quizzed him about the rising fuel prices to which he had said that he did not have a problem because being a Minister, he has been provided with a government vehicle. Adding to it, he said that his remark wasn’t meant to insult anyone. He said that he understood the implications of rising prices and added that prices should be brought down.

Athawale had kicked up a storm after he remarked that the increase in fuel prices doesn’t bother him since he’s a politician. “I am not suffering from rising fuel prices as I am a minister,” he had said, referring to the allowances he gets. “I may suffer if I lose my ministerial post,” he added. Athawale acknowledged the fact that others were more affected by the spiralling petrol and diesel prices and said he too would meet the same fate if he loses his ministerial post.