HC Takes a Firm Stand Against State Government’s Compulsory Salary Deduction to CMDRF

Kerala High court has slammed the state government’s decision to compulsorily deduct 1 months salary from its employees to Chief Ministers Distress Relief Fund. The court compared the decision to looting. The statement said that it is not proper for a body like the Devaswom Board to demand and deduct money from people, like a private bank would normally do.

The honourable high court was making its statement in a petition filed against Travancore Devaswom Board’s(TDB) decision to deduct salary and festival allowances towards CMDRF. The order came after Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s Salary challenge had got some attention.

The court made it clear that making the donation a compulsory affair will be a wrong procedure. After the court’s statement came out, Travancore Devaswom Board informed that the order demanding one month salary as 10 instalments will be revised. Earlier the high court had cancelled a similar order of Malabar Devaswom Board.

The compulsory deduction of salary towards CMDRF had created a huge protest amongst the employees.