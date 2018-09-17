Man Posed as Army Man and Duped 50 Women on Matirmonial Sites

Good Looking Army Major, speaks excellent English and is on the lookout for a life partner. Most girls would be interested in such a profile, more so if the man has silver-tongued talks. So Julian Sinha alias Siddharth Mehra was able to attract many girls with his profile but then there is a twist- everything he said was simply a lie. He is the son of a retired Army colonel and used his defence-family upbringing to attract girls. This school dropout was able to dupe at least 50 women with the promise of marriage.

Once he establishes a connection with a certain person, he would then ask for some money so that he can buy a house under the Army Housing Scheme. But as soon as he gets the money, he would then cut off all connections with that person. The matter came to light when a victim approached police and told them that Sinha had asked for Rs 50,000 from her. She transferred the amount but then Sinha absconded himself. She soon filed a complaint and his mobile number was put on surveillance. The police located him in the Chandkheda locality of Ahmedabad and were soon able to nab him.

It was found that the culprit had been managing multiple accounts on different sites and had used the pictures of handsome men to run his profile. He was in fact, left with steel rods in both his legs after a major road accident that left him physically unfit.