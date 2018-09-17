Security Forces Work Together To Rescue Stranded Tourists

Due to continuous rainfall & landslides tourists were trapped and had to be rescued by the security forces.

The incident took place in North Sikkim on Sunday.

The rescue operation was done jointly by the Trishakti Corps of the Army and the Indian Air Force.

Nearly 100 people including the elderly, children, women & a pregnant woman and her husband were rescued from remote villages of Dzongu, Chungthang, Lachung and Lachen. All the tourists were bound for Yumthang valley in North Sikkim.

The Army had provided medical assistance to those who needed it before airlifting them and also provided them with blankets, tents & food. On arrival at Sevoke in West Bengal and Gangtok, the tourists requiring medical assistance were re-examined and their onward journey to their homes was facilitated.

The evacuation operation will continue till all stranded personnel were moved out from the affected areas.

The civil administration is hopeful of restoring the roads connecting Mangan, the North district headquarters and Gangtok, the state capital, within the next two days. However, it would take at least 15 days to restore the road connectivity between Mangan and Chungthang, the worst-hit region further north.