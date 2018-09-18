Cute Taimur celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi with mommy Kareena Kapoor: VIDEO

They are the future stars of Bollywood. In the entertainment industry, there a lot of kids who we often gush about every now and then. From their cute pictures going viral to the details about their daily routine, kids born in the tinsel town are celebrities in their own right who make headlines from the day they are born.

Taimur Ali Khan has taken the social media by storm. The star kid, who will turn two this December, is accustomed to cameras capturing his every move. The adorable little munchkin has also begun waving at the paparazzi, evidently enjoying the media attention.

Recently, Taimur, along with his mom Kareena Kapoor Khan and his family had a fun day out celebrating the Ganesh Chaturthi. The little one bonded with his uncle Aadar Jain, who shared a couple of photos and videos of the star kid which instantly went viral on the internet.Dressed in a traditional outfit, little Tim looks adorable and it’s hard to not adore him.

Check out the pictures below: