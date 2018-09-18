Demonetisation was the ‘biggest scam’ of Modi Government, says Rahul Gandhi

Congress president Rahul Gandhi completed his 15-km roadshow in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh. The four-hour-long show began after performing puja , taking blessings from 11 priests amidst chanting of shloka.

Travelling in a bus covering several areas of Bhopal, Gandhi targeted the BJP-led government’s demonetization move, describing it as the “biggest scam” to convert black money into white.

The roadshow was the virtual launch of the Congress’ campaign for Assembly polls in the state, in which the party is determined to dislodge the BJP which has been ruling the state for the last 15 years. Gandhi promised to waive off farmers’ loan once his party comes to power.

State Congress president Kamal Nath and state party’s campaign panel chairman Jyotiraditya Scindia accompanied Gandhi. En route, he had a brief halt to have tea and ‘samosa’ at a roadside stall near Sadar Manzil. He also posed for a selfie with the tea stall owner and his staff.

Later addressing a public meeting, he repeatedly attacked the Modi government on demonetization and blamed it for the woes of traders and poor. “demonetization was the biggest scam that the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has undertaken in four years which the Congress had not done in the last 70 years,” he said.

“The scam was aimed at taking out money from the small traders to put into the pockets of 15 richest persons of the country,” he alleged.

He also claimed that the BJP-led government has waived loans worth Rs 1.5 lakh crore which was the NPA of the 15 big industries. “Those who took loans in lakhs and crores were called as ‘Non-Performing Assets (NPA)’, but when a farmer fails to pay Rs 5000 loan, you term him as ‘defaulter’,” the Congress leader said.