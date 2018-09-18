Union Ministers celebrate PM Modi’s birthday by cutting giant 568 kg Laddu – See Pics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 68th birthday was celebrated by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers and ministers across the country on Monday.

Union Ministers Prakash Javadekar and Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi celebrated Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday by cutting a 568 kg ‘laddu’ at a “Swachhta Diwas” programme.

The unique celebration of Prime Minister Modi’s birthday was held at a Swachhta Diwas programme in Delhi.

The event was organised at Mavlankar Hall in the national capital by Sulabh International organisation.

Union Ministers Prakash Javadekar and Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi celebrated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday by cutting a 568 kg 'laddu' at a "Swachhta Diwas" programme organised by Sulabh International at Mavlankar Hall in Delhi, yesterday

Prime Minister Modi celebrated his 68th birthday in his Lok Sabha constituency, Varanasi, where he arrived on Monday for a two-day visit. He was received in Varanasi by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, among others.