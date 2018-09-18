IndiaNEWSInternational

PM Modi Gets Birthday Wishes From High Up In The Sky

Sep 18, 2018, 07:32 am IST
PM Modi
PM Modi birthday wishes from the sky

Yesterdays was Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday which was celebrated with great pomp & fanfare by many people.

While some people just wished the leader, some others celebrated the occasion by giving out gold rings, while some made giant ladoo.

And this woman wished the PM from 13000 from the sky.

35-year-old parajumper Shital Mahajan jumped off a plane at 13000 feet in Chicago, USA with a birthday message to the PM in hand.

The successful jump was uploaded onto her Facebook page.

Wishing Honorable Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modiji on his 68th Birthday From 13000ft blue skies…with fellow Indian Skydiver Sudeep Kodavati taking videos. #PMBirthday #NaredraModiBirthday

Gepostet von Shital Mahajan am Montag, 17. September 2018

For the past 4 years, the Padma Shri awardee has been trying to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“I have been trying to meet the prime minister for the last four years but received no response from his office. I am hopeful of getting some response after this jump,” Mahajan said in a message on the internet.

