Babies Receive Gold Rings On Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Birthday

TODAY is Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Birthday and the babies born in this day are receiving their first gold ring.

BJP Tamil Nadu chief & and gynaecologist Tamilisai Soundararajan visited a government hospital & gifted the babies born on today a gold ring.

See Twitter post:

The BJP Tamil Nadu also wished the PM on their official handle:

Happy birthday to the world’s most powerful and popular leader

Thiru @narendramodi

May God give him with good health and strength to fulfil his vision of transforming India into a strong, developed and progressive Nation #HappyBDayPMModi #TamilNaduCelebratesModi pic.twitter.com/2V6YT4UJzM — BJP Tamilnadu (@BJP4TamilNadu) September 17, 2018

This is not the first time that political parties have given out expensive gifts to mark important days.

In February, the AIADMK marked the birth anniversary of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, by presenting gold rings to seven babies born on that day.

