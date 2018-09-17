IndiaNEWS

Babies Receive Gold Rings On Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Birthday

Sep 17, 2018, 11:33 am IST
PM Modi birthday
PM Modi birthday celebrated by giving gold rings

TODAY is Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Birthday and the babies born in this day are receiving their first gold ring.

BJP Tamil Nadu chief & and gynaecologist Tamilisai Soundararajan visited a government hospital & gifted the babies born on today a gold ring.

See Twitter post:

The BJP Tamil Nadu also wished the PM on their official handle:

This is not the first time that political parties have given out expensive gifts to mark important days.

In February, the AIADMK marked the birth anniversary of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, by presenting gold rings to seven babies born on that day.

Meanwhile, Congress President Rahul Gandhi has wished the PM on his Twitter handle:

