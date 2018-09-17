P.M Modi Gifted a Huge Ladoo on his Birthday, Can You Guess How Heavy It is?

P.M Modi had just celebrated his 68th birthday and wishes and gifts had poured in from all corners. If you think there has been nothing new in the gifts he received, wait until you hear what Union Minister Prakash Javadekar and his cabinet colleague Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi gifted him. Well, it was a ladoo and before you ask what’s so special about a ladoo, know how heavy it is. This is a giant 568-kg ladoo that we are talking about!

Javedkar was participating at a function organised by Sulabh International Social Service Organisation, which is celebrating the PM’s birthday as ‘Swachhta Diwas’.He said, “Sanitation coverage has significantly increased in the country in last four years.” He laid down some statistics too to drive home his point adding that more than nine crore toilets have been constructed and 450 lakh villages have been declared open defecation free (ODF) under Modi’s tenure.

Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said sanitation has become a mass movement.”PM Sh @narendramodi has been working with the commitment to Clean India, Healthy India. Swachh Bharat Abhiyan #SwachhtaHiSeva has today become an effective mission with the participation & passion of common people of the country. (sic)” Naqvi later tweeted.