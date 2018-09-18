Effective Diet To lose 5 kg

Healthy eating is one of the best things you can do to prevent and control weight gain. Weight loss is the loss of total body mass as a result of efforts to improve fitness and health, or to change appearance through slimming. Weight loss in individuals who are overweight or obese can reduce health risks.

First of all, you should make your diet plan like this:

(Empty stomach) Have a glass of warm water with lemon and honey.

(Pre workout) 3/4 pieces of biscuits or an apple.

(After workout) green tea or black coffee or fruit juice.

(In breakfast) cereal with milk or idli or upma or fruit salad.

(In lunch) fruit salad or vegetable salad, green vegetables(with less oil or regular oil consumption), avoid eating

chapatis but you can take 2/3 slices of bread(not white but either aata bread or brown bread).

(In evening, before workout) 2/3 pieces of biscuits or an apple or an pineapple (not full but some).

(In evening, after workout) fruit juice or vegetable juice.

(In dinner) vegetable salad, cup of pulses( daal, without chapati), brown rice.

What exercise to do (Here is the list for you) –