Influenced By Adult Films, 16-Year-Old Molests Minor Cousin

Youngsters have access to the internet (free or not), electronics & the know-how to work them. Like we all know there is a yin & yang to everything.

And this case is no different.

Having access to free internet and getting influenced by adult films, a minor- a 16-year-old molests his 6-year-old cousin.

The incident occurred in Rajasthan, where the 6-year-old’s parents complained to the police that their child was missing on Friday morning, which led to an investigation in which the 16-year-old was booked.

At first, the accused tried to make up some fictional story, but soon broke and revealed the truth.

Influenced by the adult films that he had watched, the 16-year-old went to the victim’s house when the 6-year-old was to come home from school. He took the boy to a field outside the village where he molested the child multiple times.

He, however, panicked when the victim bled excessively. To stop the child’s screams, the accused held the boy’s neck in a tight grip cracking it in the process.

He then dumped the body in a pit & covered it with stones and bushes.

When the peaceful locals of Dungaria Kalan heard of the incident, they thrashed the 16-year-old. The police had intervened & arrested him under the charges of POCSO Act.