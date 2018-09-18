Jasleen Matharu’s Relationship With 67 Year Old Anup Jalota: Here is How her Father Responded

Age is just a number and even if it is not, Love is blind for sure. Don’t believe it? See whom Anup Jalota, who has just entered the latest edition of Big Boss, is in a relationship with. His girlfriend is Jasleen Matharu, 37 years younger to him. Quite understandably, the age difference has become a talking point and has given rise to hilarious memes. The devotional singer Anup is 65 years old, while his ladylove is just 28 years old. In the Bigg Boss 12 premiere night, hosted by Salman Khan, it was revealed that the duo has beeen in a relationship for three years.

However, Jasleen’s father couldn’t digest the news very easily. He said he was shocked to find out about his daughters relationship and added that he doesn’t want to divert her attention from the show by saying something. The father was keen on his daughter emerging as the winner of the show. The father defended his daughter’s decision by saying that she is already a popular figure and doesn’t have to do anything for cheap publicity.

He said “There are many other contestants who have a controversial past, my daughter has not done anything wrong. I wish her all the best for the show and be an inspiration for the society. People do give a cheap comment when they see someone flourishing in their life. One need to face every situation with pride and move on. She should only concentrate on the show and should be completely let everything go and should not be affected with any remark.”

Although they seemed comfortable with their relationship, that didn’t stop the trollss from coming in. Check some of the trolls: