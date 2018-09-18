celebrities

My wife did not want me to do kissing scenes says Ayushmann Khurrana

Sep 18, 2018, 08:35 pm IST
Ayushman

Ayushmann Khurrana, who is all set for his upcoming film Andhadhun. After the release of his debut film, Vicky Donor in 2012, Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana became a household name.

While the actor’s sizzling chemistry with film’s female lead Yami Gautam was liked by many, Ayushmann’s wife Tahira Kashyap was upset because of his kissing scenes in the movie.

Ayushmann and Tahira have been married for eight years and are doting parents to two kids, Virajveer and Varushka.

However, in a recent interview with India Today, the 34-year-old actor opened up about the troubles he was facing in his personal life. The Bewakoofiyaan star said, “She (Tahira) did not want me to kiss on screen. Of course, she was. I was wanted by everyone (after Vicky Donor became a hit). We were also going through a rough patch. She was not ready for all this.”

 

He further said that his wife, who is also an artiste, has grown tremendously, adding, that he was very immature when he married and they had a long-distance marriage for the longest time.

 

“I am glad that things are good now,” Ayushmann added

