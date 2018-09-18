Priya Prakash Varrier Backs with a Dazzling Red Gown: See Pics

The internet sensation Priya Prakash Varrier is winning hearts yet again with her stunning hot avatar. The wink girl recently took to social media to share some pictures of her in a sexy diva avatar and she looks drop-dead gorgeous. The Malayalam actress donned a bold red gown and needless to say, she looked stunning. Well, Priya is blessed with killer looks and never fails to flaunt her perfectly toned body and what we can’t ignore is her smile – that will make your heart skip a beat.

With side bun, perfect makeup and bold red lipstick, the Oru Adaar Love actress took the oomph factor to another level. It goes without saying that the lady enjoys a huge fan following. Thus, every time she shares any picture, it instantly goes viral on social media.

The Malayalam actress Priya Prakash Varrier became globally famous with just a wink and well, she continues to trend on social media. She has received huge fan following even before her debut film, all thanks to a wink and flash of a smile in the teaser of her debut film Oru Adaar Love.