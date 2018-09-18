Latest NewsIndia

Shambhulal, who hacked Muslim man to death on camera set to contest Lok Sabha polls

Shambhulal Regar, who lynched and burned Mohammed Afrazul

Sep 18, 2018, 09:38 am IST
Shambhulal Regar, who lynched and burned Mohammed Afrazul alleging ‘Love Jihad’ in Rajsamand last year, may contest the Lok Sabha Election 2019 from Agra as a Uttar Pradesh Navnirman Sena (UPNS) candidate.

The political party in Uttar Pradesh on Monday offered a ticket to the Rajsamand lynching accused and even claimed that he has accepted the offer and may fight Lok Sabha polls from Agra.

Amit Jani, National President of the Uttar Pradesh Navnirman Sena, said that Regar will contest the elections from Jodhpur jail. “The Uttar Pradesh Navnirman Sena has decided that for the Agra Lok Sabha seat, the party’s candidate will be Shambhulal Regar. He will contest the election from inside Jodhpur jail, where he is currently lodged,” he said.

Claiming that Regar has accepted the offer, Jani said that he has been in touch with the Rajsamand murder case accused and since they want a Hindutva face, there can be a no better candidate than him from the party. “We want only Hindutva faces to contest elections on our party’s tickets and there can be nobody better than him,” the report quoted Jani as saying.

A formal announcement on Shambhulal Regar fighting from the Agra seat in Uttar Pradesh in Lok Sabha Election 2019 will be made soon, Jani said. Justifying the party’s decision, Jani said that some other people such as Mukhtar Ansari and Raja Bhaiyya have more serious cases against them than Regar. He also claimed that Regar is innocent.

