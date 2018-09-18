NEWSInternational

Three students and Teacher electrocuted to death during school assembly

Sep 18, 2018, 12:27 pm IST
Less than a minute

Pakistan (MANSEHRA) : A teacher and three students were electrocuted to death on Tuesday when an iron pipe tangled with electricity wires during morning assembly, police said.

According to police, the accident occurred during flag hoisting ceremony at school assembly. An iron pipe tangled with electrical wires resulting in the students and teacher’s death.

Also Read : Denied Cremation Land, Dalit Husband Builds Funeral Pyre Inside Home

The students who have been identified as Noman, Bilal and Asif were students of fourth, fifth and eighth grade respectively.

Investigations into the incident are underway, police added.

Tags

Related Articles

Jan 10, 2018, 06:08 pm IST

Bollywood Actresses and the Designers who make actresses the beauty queens they are

Jun 24, 2018, 12:41 pm IST

Title for next Spider Man sequel decided

May 17, 2018, 10:57 pm IST

Situation in the country similar to that in Pakistan dictatorship : Rahul Gandhi

May 11, 2017, 08:52 am IST

Transferred by Senkumar, Woman Cop files complaint

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close