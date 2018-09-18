Denied Cremation Land, Dalit Husband Builds Funeral Pyre Inside Home

In yet another discrimination case against the Dalit, a man was denied cremation land for his wife.

The incident took place in Bihar‘s Madhepura district where Harinarayan Rishidev a Mahadalit man was forced to bury his wife Sahogiya Devi in his house.

According to the news reports, the Devi was suffering from diarrhoea and had passed away on Sunday night. The 40-year-old man was denied the right to cremate her on the village land. The village does not have its own community crematorium.

“I do not want this to be repeated with my other landless brethren,” he told the reporters. He further added, a separate community cremation ground in every panchayat should be constructed.

Mahadalit is a special category created by the Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s government, which means the poorest among the Dalits.