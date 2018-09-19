Amazing Health Benefits Of Curry Leaves

Here are some health benefits of curry leaves that will convince you to add them in to your diet.

1. Have antioxidants

Curry leaves have antioxidants that fight the cell damaging free radicals in the body and keep the body from any health problem. Most illnesses are caused by infections or involve oxidative cell damage at some point or the other. Curry leaves come packed with carbazole alkaloids, compounds that have antioxidant, anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory properties.

2. Curry leaves can heal wounds and burns

Curry leaves are said to have alkaloids that help heal wounds that are not too deep. They have similar curative effects on boils, itchy or inflamed skin, and mild burns. A paste made from curry leaves can serve as an antiseptic.

Also Read : How To Use Lemon Water For Weight Loss?

3. May help in losing weight

Munching on curry leaves as snacks or simply adding them in your healthy meals may help in losing weight. Curry leaves are said to reduce the body fat, thus helping you shed some kilos.

4. May help in keeping diabetes in check

Studies have shown that curry leaves protein insulin-producing cells of the pancreas from free radical damage. Plus they have a sugar lowering effect; thanks to the presence of minerals like iron, zinc and copper, all of which are known to stimulate the pancreas.

5. Help sharpen your memory

Curry leaves have shown to sharpen your memory and reduce the effects of conditions like amnesia or loss of memory.

6. Helps relieve morning sickness and nausea

Curry leaves help increase digestive secretions, thereby relieving nausea, vomiting and morning sickness. The aromatic flavour may contribute as well.

7. Good for the eyesight

Many claim that it may be good for your eyesight; thanks to the presence of vitamin A that help promote the eye cornea, the transparent layering that covers the eye.