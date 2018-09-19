Born With 2 Pairs Of Legs & Penises, Newborn Baby Was Christened As ‘Miracle Of God’; SEE VIDEO

Shocking the parents and the doctors, a baby boy was born with 2 pairs of legs and penises.

While the Gorakhpur locals were in awe of him and christened him as ‘miracle of God’, the doctors have decided to shift him to a bigger hospital in Lucknow to get his extra legs & penises removed.

Born to father Bulhan Nishad, a labourer, and mother Rambha, the unnamed baby was born on the 16th of September 2018 in Uttar Pradesh.

The video circulated on social media showed local people gathering around the baby in awe, as he squirms on a hospital bed.

See VIDEO uploaded by NEWSFLARE:

His rare condition appears to be the result of a parasitic twin, in which part of a conjoined twin which never fully developed remains attached to the baby.

In this uncommon but complicated situation, the undeveloped parts of a twin may remain fixed to the live baby when it is born.

This often takes the form of extra limbs, as in this case, and usually requires surgery to remove the extra growths.

The excess body parts are reliant on the same heart and lungs as the rest of the baby’s appendages, but it is not clear if they can be controlled in the same way.

Although rare – parasitic twins are thought to be a one in a million condition – there have been numerous documented cases of the phenomenon.

NOT THE FIRST CASE

Last year, in Rajasthan’s Pindwara town, a baby with was born with extra legs & penises was born to a 22-year-old mother.

According to the doctor Bharat Pal Danda the family was “orthodox and superstitious” and were planning to throw the baby into a river.

He luckily reached them in time and rescued the baby, and a surgery was performed for free.

The baby’s extra limbs and intestines were removed and he is thought to have made a good recovery.