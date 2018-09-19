Latest NewsSports

Dhoni Gone for a Duck and Young fan Can’t Keep calm inside stadium: Video

One such disappointed young fan was inside the stadium, who had come to see his idol fire against the minnow opposition.

Sep 19, 2018, 09:43 am IST
Less than a minute

One of the modern greats of the game, MS Dhoni, getting out on a duck doesn’t happen quite often in cricket. In his 322-match ODI career, this rare occurrence has happened only nine times. The latest one occurred on Tuesday during India’s Asia Cup clash between India and Hong Kong in Dubai.

One of the greatest finisher of the game, Dhoni, departed for a 3-ball duck in the first innings of the match. The episode caused great disappointment amongst the Dhoni fans. One such disappointed young fan was inside the stadium, who had come to see his idol fire against the minnow opposition.

Dhoni’s surprise departure shocked the young fan and the on-field camera’s captured his unbelievable disappointment.

India posted a decent target of 286 against Hong Kong in their opening match of the 2018 Asia Cup at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Asked to bat first after losing the toss, the defending champions India, at one stage were cruising towards a big target, being comfortably placed at 240 for two after 40.3 overs. But soon after the departure of centurion Shikhar Dhawan (127), India lost wickets in quick succession

