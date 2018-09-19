How To Use Ginger For Period Cramps

Period cramps are medically known as dysmenorrhea. They are mainly caused due to the contraction and relaxation of your uterine muscles that occur during the menstrual cycle.
Ginger
You Will Need
- 1 inch of ginger
- 1 cup of hot water
- Honey
What You Have To Do
- Steep an inch of ginger in a cup of hot water for about 10 minutes.
- Let it cool for a bit. Add honey to it.
- Drink it up.
How Often You Should Do This
- You must drink ginger tea thrice a day if you suffer from period cramps.
Why This Works
- Ginger is one of the best and easiest ways to relieve period cramps. The anti-inflammatory properties of ginger help in reducing the pain associated with the condition. It also helps cure nausea and calms an upset stomach
