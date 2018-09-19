Kerala Nun Rape Case: Jalandhar Bishop To Be Questioned TODAY

The main accused in the Kerala Nun Rape Case Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mulakkal is to be questioned TODAY.

The questioning is to take place at 10:00 AM at the Thrippunithura Police Club, with 5 cameras to monitor the facial expressions of the Bishop. In the previous 2 questionings, the Bishop’s answers were vague & unclear.

The police inquiry was initially to take place at Vaikom DySP office or at Ettumanoor police station, but keeping in mind the security concerns, it will take place at Thrippunithura Police Club. This decision was taken after IG Vijay Zakar and SP Vijay Sankar held a meeting last night.

As for Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mulakkal, his current whereabouts are not known but only that he has left Jalandhar. Yesterday, the Bishop has appealed for an anticipatory bail which will be heard on the 25th September, and will not hinder the current questioning.

In the latest reports, the time for questioning the Bishop has been shifted from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM.