Kerala

Kerala Nun Rape Case: Will Jalandar Bishopp Get Anticipatory Bail?

Sep 18, 2018, 12:47 pm IST
Jalandhar Bishop
Jalandhar Bishop seeks anticipatory bail

After his letter to the Vatican requesting permission to step down from his duties, the Jalandhar Bishop now seeks anticipatory bail.

Just a day before he is to be taken into for questioning, Bishop Franco Mulakkal has approached the Kerala High Court TODAY seeking an anticipatory bail.

The matter will be heard by the high court later in the day.

Meanwhile, the nuns’ protest in Kochi continues on to the 11th day today, protesting against the delay in action against the accused.

