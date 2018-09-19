Nawabi Paneer Curry- A Simple Hyderabadi Dish

Nawabi Paneer Curry Recipe is a delicious non-spicy creamy Hyderabadi dish where soft paneer, green peas and bell pepper is dunked in a rich gravy. Served best with ghee rice or butter naan.

Nawabi Paneer Curry

Prep in: 15 minutes

Cooks in: 20 minutes

Total in: 35 minutes

Makes: 4 servings

Ingredients

For the paneer

300 grams Paneer (Homemade Cottage Cheese), cut into triangles

1 teaspoon Lemon juice

Salt, to taste

1/2 teaspoon Cumin (Jeera) powder

1/2 teaspoon Chaat Masala Powder

1/2 teaspoon Black pepper powder

1/2 teaspoon Cooking oil

To make the Nawabi Curry Masala

1/2 cup Fresh coconut, grated

6 Whole cashews, soaked in hot water

2 Green Chillies

1 inch Cinnamon Stick (Dalchini)

2 Cloves (Laung)

2 Cardamom (Elaichi) Pods/Seeds

1 teaspoon Cumin (Jeera) seeds

1/4 cup Water

For the Nawabi Curry

1 tablespoon Ghee

2 Onions, finely chopped

6 cloves Garlic, finely chopped

1 inch Ginger, finely chopped

1/2 cup Green peas (Matar), boiled

1 Red Bell pepper (Capsicum), cut into cubes

1/3 cup Coriander (Dhania) Leaves, finely chopped

Salt, to taste

1/2 teaspoon Turmeric powder (Haldi)

1 teaspoon Black pepper powder

1 cup Coconut milk

1/3 cup Water

How to make