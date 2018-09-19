Nawabi Paneer Curry- A Simple Hyderabadi Dish

Nawabi Paneer Curry Recipe is a delicious non-spicy creamy Hyderabadi dish where soft paneer, green peas and bell pepper is dunked in a rich gravy. Served best with ghee rice or butter naan.
Nawabi Paneer Curry
Prep in: 15 minutes
Cooks in: 20 minutes
Total in: 35 minutes
Makes: 4 servings
Ingredients
For the paneer
- 300 grams Paneer (Homemade Cottage Cheese), cut into triangles
- 1 teaspoon Lemon juice
- Salt, to taste
- 1/2 teaspoon Cumin (Jeera) powder
- 1/2 teaspoon Chaat Masala Powder
- 1/2 teaspoon Black pepper powder
- 1/2 teaspoon Cooking oil
- To make the Nawabi Curry Masala
- 1/2 cup Fresh coconut, grated
- 6 Whole cashews, soaked in hot water
- 2 Green Chillies
- 1 inch Cinnamon Stick (Dalchini)
- 2 Cloves (Laung)
- 2 Cardamom (Elaichi) Pods/Seeds
- 1 teaspoon Cumin (Jeera) seeds
- 1/4 cup Water
For the Nawabi Curry
- 1 tablespoon Ghee
- 2 Onions, finely chopped
- 6 cloves Garlic, finely chopped
- 1 inch Ginger, finely chopped
- 1/2 cup Green peas (Matar), boiled
- 1 Red Bell pepper (Capsicum), cut into cubes
- 1/3 cup Coriander (Dhania) Leaves, finely chopped
- Salt, to taste
- 1/2 teaspoon Turmeric powder (Haldi)
- 1 teaspoon Black pepper powder
- 1 cup Coconut milk
- 1/3 cup Water
How to make
- To begin making the Nawabi Paneer Curry Recipe , in a mixing bowl combine the paneer triangles along with lemon juice, salt, cumin powder, chaat masala, black pepper powder and cooking oil. Mix well and set aside for about 20 minutes.
- Next, heat a skillet on medium flame, drizzle some oil and place the paneer triangles on it. Cook on both sides for about a minute each side, till it gets a light brown colour.
- Remove from the skillet transfer it into a bowl and set aside.
- To make the Nawabi Curry Masala
- To make the ground masala for the Nawabi Paneer Curry, in a mixer jar combine fresh coconut, soaked and drained cashew-nuts, green chillies, cinnamon, cloves, cardamoms, cumin seeds, water.
- Grind to a smooth paste and set aside.
- To get ahead and make the Nawabi Paneer Curry, heat a kadai with ghee on medium-low flame, add the ginger, garlic and saute for a few seconds, then add the chopped onions and continue to cook until the onions turn transparent. This will take about 3-4 minutes.
- To this kadai add the freshly ground Nawabi Curry Masala, salt, turmeric powder, black pepper powder, and cook the masala gravy. Cook it for about 5 minutes.
- Next in, add the coconut milk and combine it well into the masala in the kadai.
- Now add the peas, bell pepper, water, coriander leaves and bring it to a boil. Turn off the flame, transfer the Nawabi Curry into a serving dish and top with the cooked paneer pieces.
- Serve hot Nawabi Paneer Curry along with ghee rice or butter naan.
