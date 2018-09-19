Health & FitnessRecipeLife StyleFood

Nawabi Paneer Curry- A Simple Hyderabadi Dish

Sep 19, 2018, 11:17 am IST
1 minute read
Nawabi Paneer Curry Recipe is a delicious non-spicy creamy Hyderabadi dish where soft paneer, green peas and bell pepper is dunked in a rich gravy. Served best with ghee rice or butter naan.

Prep in: 15 minutes

Cooks in: 20 minutes

Total in: 35 minutes

Makes: 4 servings

Ingredients

For the paneer

  • 300 grams Paneer (Homemade Cottage Cheese), cut into triangles
  • 1 teaspoon Lemon juice
  • Salt, to taste
  • 1/2 teaspoon Cumin (Jeera) powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon Chaat Masala Powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon Black pepper powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon Cooking oil
  • To make the Nawabi Curry Masala
  • 1/2 cup Fresh coconut, grated
  • 6 Whole cashews, soaked in hot water
  • 2 Green Chillies
  • 1 inch Cinnamon Stick (Dalchini)
  • 2 Cloves (Laung)
  • 2 Cardamom (Elaichi) Pods/Seeds
  • 1 teaspoon Cumin (Jeera) seeds
  • 1/4 cup Water

For the Nawabi Curry

  • 1 tablespoon Ghee
  • 2 Onions, finely chopped
  • 6 cloves Garlic, finely chopped
  • 1 inch Ginger, finely chopped
  • 1/2 cup Green peas (Matar), boiled
  • 1 Red Bell pepper (Capsicum), cut into cubes
  • 1/3 cup Coriander (Dhania) Leaves, finely chopped
  • Salt, to taste
  • 1/2 teaspoon Turmeric powder (Haldi)
  • 1 teaspoon Black pepper powder
  • 1 cup Coconut milk
  • 1/3 cup Water

How to make

  • To begin making the Nawabi Paneer Curry Recipe , in a mixing bowl combine the paneer triangles along with lemon juice, salt, cumin powder, chaat masala, black pepper powder and cooking oil. Mix well and set aside for about 20 minutes.
  • Next, heat a skillet on medium flame, drizzle some oil and place the paneer triangles on it. Cook on both sides for about a minute each side, till it gets a light brown colour.
  • Remove from the skillet transfer it into a bowl and set aside.
  • To make the Nawabi Curry Masala
  • To make the ground masala for the Nawabi Paneer Curry, in a mixer jar combine fresh coconut, soaked and drained cashew-nuts, green chillies, cinnamon, cloves, cardamoms, cumin seeds, water.
  • Grind to a smooth paste and set aside.
  • To get ahead and make the Nawabi Paneer Curry, heat a kadai with ghee on medium-low flame, add the ginger, garlic and saute for a few seconds, then add the chopped onions and continue to cook until the onions turn transparent. This will take about 3-4 minutes.
  • To this kadai add the freshly ground Nawabi Curry Masala, salt, turmeric powder, black pepper powder, and cook the masala gravy. Cook it for about 5 minutes.
  • Next in, add the coconut milk and combine it well into the masala in the kadai.
  • Now add the peas, bell pepper, water, coriander leaves and bring it to a boil. Turn off the flame, transfer the Nawabi Curry into a serving dish and top with the cooked paneer pieces.
  • Serve hot Nawabi Paneer Curry along with ghee rice or butter naan.

