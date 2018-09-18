Dhaba-Style Mutton Gravy To Tease Your Taste Buds

Dhaba Mutton is very popular in North India and it is usually served by the roadside dhabas. It is very spicy and is cooked in yogurt. You should definitely try this mutton at home, as you will cook it again and again.

Dhaba-Style Mutton Gravy

Ingredients

500 grams Mutton, cut into pieces

5 cloves Garlic, finely chopped

2 Onions, finely chopped

3/4 cup Curd (Dahi / Yogurt)

1 tablespoon Cumin (Jeera) powder

1 tablespoon Coriander (Dhania) Powder

4 Cloves (Laung)

Cooking oil, as required

3 Green Chillies, (adjust according to your taste)

1 teaspoon Ginger, grated

Coriander (Dhania) Leaves, Few sprigs, finely chopped

2 Tomatoes, finely chopped

2 Bay leaves (tej patta)

3 Cardamom (Elaichi) Pods/Seeds

1 tablespoon Red chilli powder

1 tablespoon Turmeric powder (Haldi)

Salt, to taste

How to make