Dhaba-Style Mutton Gravy To Tease Your Taste Buds

Dhaba Mutton is very popular in North India and it is usually served by the roadside dhabas. It is very spicy and is cooked in yogurt. You should definitely try this mutton at home, as you will cook it again and again.
Dhaba-Style Mutton Gravy
Ingredients
- 500 grams Mutton, cut into pieces
- 5 cloves Garlic, finely chopped
- 2 Onions, finely chopped
- 3/4 cup Curd (Dahi / Yogurt)
- 1 tablespoon Cumin (Jeera) powder
- 1 tablespoon Coriander (Dhania) Powder
- 4 Cloves (Laung)
- Cooking oil, as required
- 3 Green Chillies, (adjust according to your taste)
- 1 teaspoon Ginger, grated
- Coriander (Dhania) Leaves, Few sprigs, finely chopped
- 2 Tomatoes, finely chopped
- 2 Bay leaves (tej patta)
- 3 Cardamom (Elaichi) Pods/Seeds
- 1 tablespoon Red chilli powder
- 1 tablespoon Turmeric powder (Haldi)
- Salt, to taste
How to make
- To begin making the Dhaba Mutton Recipe, marinate lamb with yogurt, red chilli powder, turmeric powder, cumin powder, coriander powder, and salt
- Mix everything well and keep it aside for about 2 hours.
- Heat oil in a heavy bottomed pan and add cloves, cardamoms, bay leaves, garlic, ginger and saute for a few seconds.
- Add chopped onion, green chillies and saute them till they turn golden brown.
- Add in the marinated lamb and cook it till the lamb is cooked and tender.
- Once it is done, add in the tomatoes and green chillies. Cook it for about 15 to 20 minutes.
- After 15 to 20 minutes, add in the required water and let it cook for 5 minutes more.
- Sprinkle garam masala and cook for another 3-4 minutes. Once it is done, switch off the stove and garnish it with chopped coriander leaves.
- Dhaba Mutton Gravy is ready to be served
