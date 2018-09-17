Try Fish Tandoori Instead of Chicken Tandoori

As tasty & delicious Chicken Tandoori is, you must be tired of it. So why not try Fish Tandoori?

Fish Tandoori

Prep in: 60 minutes

Cooks in: 20 minutes

Total in: 80 minutes

Makes: 3 servings

Ingredients

1 Fish, nicely washed with bones on (Pompano used in this recipe)

For marinating

2 tablespoons Curd (Dahi / Yogurt)

1/4 cup Onions, finely chopped

2 Green Chillies, chopped

1 tablespoon Tandoori masala

1 teaspoon Ginger Garlic Paste

1 teaspoon Red chilli powder

1 teaspoon Garam masala powder

1 teaspoon Coriander (Dhania) Powder

1/2 teaspoon Cumin (Jeera) powder

1 tablespoon Coriander (Dhania) Leaves, finely chopped

1 tablespoon Cooking oil

Salt, to taste

How to make