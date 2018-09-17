Try Fish Tandoori Instead of Chicken Tandoori

As tasty & delicious Chicken Tandoori is, you must be tired of it. So why not try Fish Tandoori?
Fish Tandoori
Prep in: 60 minutes
Cooks in: 20 minutes
Total in: 80 minutes
Makes: 3 servings
Ingredients
1 Fish, nicely washed with bones on (Pompano used in this recipe)
For marinating
- 2 tablespoons Curd (Dahi / Yogurt)
- 1/4 cup Onions, finely chopped
- 2 Green Chillies, chopped
- 1 tablespoon Tandoori masala
- 1 teaspoon Ginger Garlic Paste
- 1 teaspoon Red chilli powder
- 1 teaspoon Garam masala powder
- 1 teaspoon Coriander (Dhania) Powder
- 1/2 teaspoon Cumin (Jeera) powder
- 1 tablespoon Coriander (Dhania) Leaves, finely chopped
- 1 tablespoon Cooking oil
- Salt, to taste
How to make
- To begin making the Fish Tandoori recipe, keep the head and tail on and remove the fins and insides of the fish.
- Make as many horizontal slits as possible to the fish on both the sides for the marinade to go deep inside. Wash it really well and apply salt on both the sides.
- Keep for about 10 minutes. In a bowl, mix together all the marination ingredients together really well including curd, onions, green chillies, tandoori masala, ginger garlic paste, red chilli powder, garam masala powder, cumin powder, coriander leaves, salt and apply it to the fish on both the sides, pressing the mixture inside the slits really well . Keep it covered for about 40 to 50 minutes for marination. The longer is better.
- Preheat your oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Lightly brush the grill with oil and place the fish over the grill.
- Place your grill on the baking tray and bake for about 20 minutes.
- To check the fish whether baked well, insert a toothpick and check if it feels soft and light. If it does, remove the stick out and serve hot.
- Serve Fish Tandoori Recipe as an appetizer or as a side dish
