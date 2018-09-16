Flavor Your Lunch With Orange Flavoured Rice- Narangi Pulao

Narangi Pulao Recipe is a refreshing citrusy pulao made with orange juice that has been freshly squeezed. The rice is further flavoured with whole spices like fennel seeds, cinnamon, star anise, cardamom. The saffron added to the narangi pulao, gives it a lovely colour and rich flavour as well.

Narangi Pulao

Prep in: 10 minutes

Cooks in: 25 minutes

Total in: 35 minutes

Makes: 4 servings

Ingredients

1 cup Rice

1 tablespoon Ghee

1 Star anise

1 inch Cinnamon Stick (Dalchini)

2 Cloves (Laung), 2 cloves

1 Cardamom (Elaichi) Pods/Seeds

1/2 teaspoon Fennel seeds (Saunf)

2 cups Fresh orange juice

Saffron strands, a few

1 tablespoon Milk

Salt, to taste

2 tablespoons Sugar

How to make