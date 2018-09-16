Flavor Your Lunch With Orange Flavoured Rice- Narangi Pulao

Narangi Pulao Recipe is a refreshing citrusy pulao made with orange juice that has been freshly squeezed. The rice is further flavoured with whole spices like fennel seeds, cinnamon, star anise, cardamom. The saffron added to the narangi pulao, gives it a lovely colour and rich flavour as well.
Narangi Pulao
Prep in: 10 minutes
Cooks in: 25 minutes
Total in: 35 minutes
Makes: 4 servings
Ingredients
- 1 cup Rice
- 1 tablespoon Ghee
- 1 Star anise
- 1 inch Cinnamon Stick (Dalchini)
- 2 Cloves (Laung), 2 cloves
- 1 Cardamom (Elaichi) Pods/Seeds
- 1/2 teaspoon Fennel seeds (Saunf)
- 2 cups Fresh orange juice
- Saffron strands, a few
- 1 tablespoon Milk
- Salt, to taste
- 2 tablespoons Sugar
How to make
- To begin making Narangi Pulao Recipe wash the rice, and soak it in water.
- In a bowl, combine the saffron strands along with the milk and microwave for 1 minute. Remove and set aside.
- Heat a pressure cooker, with ghee on medium flame, add the whole spices – star anise, cinnamon stick, cloves, cardamom, fennel seeds.
- Next add the washed and drained rice, freshly squeezed orange juice, saffron along with the milk, and salt.
- Close the pressure cooker and pressure cook for 2 whistles.
- Turn off the flame, and allow the pressure to release naturally.
- Open the cooker once the pressure has released, fluff the Narangi Pulao with a fork and mix in the sugar whilst its hot.
- Once done, transfer the Narangi Pulao to a serving bowl and serve hot.
- Narangi Pulao is ready to be served.
