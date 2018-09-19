(video)Man Jumps Off the Overpass to Escape Drunk Driving Test. But There is a Twist!

How far are you willing to go to avoid a drunk driving test? Would you risk your health and safety to escape the police? Well here is a video showing a man in China jumping off an overpass to avoid a drunk driving test. But there is a small twist. The man was not drunk at all. He was completely sober and had consumed the alcohol only the day before. But perhaps he thought if it was good enough to make him an offender. The video of the incident has gone viral.

The man can be seen abandoning his car and jumped off the overpass, breaking his leg. He later explained to the police that he had been drinking the night before and was afraid he would fail the breath test.