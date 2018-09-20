India’s injury woes at the ongoing Asia Cup 2018 doesn’t seem to end as after all-rounder Hardik Pandya, left-arm spinner Axar Patel and speedster Shardul Thakur have also been ruled out of the tournament with respective injuries.

Pandya picked up his injury bowling in India’s convincing eight-wicket win over Pakistan on Wednesday night. He had to be stretchered off the pitch after clutching his back in his follow-through. The incident took place in the 18th over of the Pakistan innings when the all-rounder was bowling his fifth over.

It was the fifth delivery and Pandya, after completing the follow through, immediately felt his lower back and lay on the ground in considerable pain.

He was unable to get up and was stretchered off. He was then taken for medical examination. The Indian management has since confirmed that he suffered from an acute lower back spasm. Deepak Chahar has been brought in as his replacement.

Meanwhile, Patel suffered an injury to his left index finger whilst fielding in the same match. While scans showed that the finger is not broken, they did confirm that it has a tendon tear. Ravindra Jadeja, who has not played ODI cricket in over a year, is called up to the squad as Patel’s replacement.

Also, Thakur was ruled out of the tournament after he experienced soreness in the right hip after their game against Hong Kong earlier in the week. Siddharth Kaul, who has played two ODIs for India, will replace Thakur.

India have won their opening two games in the ongoing biennial tournament and have advanced to the Super Four stage where they will take on Bangladesh on Friday.