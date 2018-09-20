Is Nayanthara getting married to her boyfriend?

Nayanthara has been seeing her Naanum Rowdy Dhaan director Vignesh Shivan for the last couple of years. Though both of them have not come clear on their love affair the social media posts say it all.

Although they may not talk about the wedding in public, Vignesh did accept that he is very happy to be with Nayanthara.

“I am very happy and proud to know her. As a person, she is very inspiring. As a woman, the things she went through, the sad patches, and she knows how to balance those and what she needs to work towards. I doubt

that anyone would have such condence. She is a very strong human being. I respect her a lot,” he told a Tamil website.

In the latest interview with a popular news portal, Vignesh quipped giving a smart reply when asked if marriage is on the cards for him and Nayan.

“I don’t know. If I know I will tell you, should ask Nayantara first. I will talk of my marriage after asking my mom,” he said.

The actress-director Jodi often makes a huge splash and the photos of them on their recent visit to the Golden Temple in Amritsar has gone viral on social media.

On the work front, Nayanthara’s last two films- Kolamavu Kokila and Imaikka Nodigal were hugely successful at the box office. Vignesh is preparing for his next venture Kaathula Vakkula Rendu Kadhal.