Jalandhar Bishop Questioning Continues On To 2ND Day

After 7 hours of question on the first day on the interrogation, Jalandhar Bishop is to be questioned on the 2nd day.

The 2nd interrogation is scheduled for 11:00 AM TODAY.

According to the police, Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mulakkal has been cooperating with the police, and the decision to arrest him will be taken after the interrogation.

Meanwhile, the protests against the Bishop continue on to the 13th day on Thursday demanding the Bishop’s arrest.

The nun alleged that the Bishop has been using his influence to bury the case, while Jalandhar Bishop stated that this is a conspiracy against the church.