Kerala

Jalandhar Bishop Questioning Continues On To 2ND Day

Sep 20, 2018, 10:51 am IST
Less than a minute
Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mulakkal
Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mulakkal questioning continues to 2nd day.

After 7 hours of question on the first day on the interrogation, Jalandhar Bishop is to be questioned on the 2nd day.

The 2nd interrogation is scheduled for 11:00 AM TODAY.

According to the police, Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mulakkal has been cooperating with the police, and the decision to arrest him will be taken after the interrogation.

Meanwhile, the protests against the Bishop continue on to the 13th day on Thursday demanding the Bishop’s arrest.

The nun alleged that the Bishop has been using his influence to bury the case, while Jalandhar Bishop stated that this is a conspiracy against the church.

Tags

Related Articles

Aug 21, 2018, 09:59 am IST

Kerala People Don’t Want Our Money, They Need Our Prayers’ says Goa MLA

May 19, 2018, 06:12 pm IST

The thief who steals naked using his underwear as a cap!

Jun 6, 2018, 09:28 pm IST

After Rahul Gandhi, Former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy Challenges PM Modi

Jan 19, 2018, 09:03 pm IST

Tomorrow Hartal

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close