Shah Rukh Khan did #SuiDhaagaChallenge in an Epic Way, Anushka Declares him as Winner: Video

B-town celebrities are sportingly taking up #SuiDhaagaChallenge which was initiated by Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan as a part of promoting their next, Sui Dhaaga- Made In India. After Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar and Ranbir Kapoor accepting the challenge, Shah Rukh Khan too joined the bandwagon. The actor aced the challenge in just in 0.0000001 milliseconds.

SRK being the witty man he is, used a big needle and simply put a thread in it, also proving that, Rahul is a cheater. Impressed by Shah Rukh’s way of completing the challenge, Anushka and Varun lauded the actor on their Twitter handles. Anushka, who has worked with Khan in a few films, declared it as a world record and Shah Rukh as the winner of Sui Dhaaga Challenge.

Announcing the same on her Twitter handle, Anushka wrote, “0.000000001 SECONDSSSS! #SuiDhaagaChallenge world record ! Ultimate !! Give him the award already now !! ??????.”

0.000000001 SECONDSSSS! #SuiDhaagaChallenge world record ! Ultimate !! Give him the award already now !! ?????? https://t.co/uFMaT8WpHo — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) September 19, 2018

Varun mentioned that The Chennai Express’ actor’s way to do it was the coolest. “This is so sweet and absolutely badhiyaa what a cool way to complete the #suidhaagachallenge love mauji”, he wrote on Twitter.