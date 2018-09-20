International

Shooting Takes Place Inside Judge’s Office

Sep 20, 2018, 09:06 am IST
After the shooting that took place in a software company in Wisconsin, another took place outside a judge’s office.

A gunman opened fire at a Pennsylvania courthouse on Wednesday afternoon where 4 people were injured.

The accused was scheduled for a hearing on assault charges he received weeks ago, according to authorities.

Shortly after 02:00 PM, the gunman entered the lobby of the building and opened fire on the innocent bystanders.

A police had engaged in fire with him killing him on the spot. The suspect was scheduled for his hearing on charges of strangulation, aggravated assault and simple assault from an incident that occurred a few weeks ago. He had an order of protection issued against him as a result of the strangulation charge, the authorities said.

The 4 injured were taken to the local hospital non-life threatening injuries.

