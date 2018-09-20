(Video)Firefighters Cannot Fight Fire in the Midst of Tornado, Loses Hose

Firefighters live an adventurous life often. If you think fighting fire is not enough adventure, what about fighting it in the midst of a typhoon. In Canada’s British Columbia, Firefighters struggled to fight the fire as a giant tornado rendered them weaponless when it completely took in a water hose.

The terrifying video was posted by firefighter Mary Schidlowsky and it shows three crew members engaged in a tug of war with the tornado that melted down the pipe. This happened on August 19 near Vanderhoof, as per the reports of Global News. Check the video

“Fire tornado destroyed our line. It threw burning logs across our guard for 45 minutes and pulled our hose 100 plus ft in the air before melting it. That’s definitely a first,” Schidlowsky wrote in her post.